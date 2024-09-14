How to Watch Alabama vs Wisconsin: time, TV channel, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. This SEC- BIG10 matchup will surely be one of the top games of week 3 that you won't want to miss.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming into this matchup 2-0 on the season after easily beating two groups of five teams in Western Kentucky and South Florida. The Tide now head into Madison looking to continue their undefeated season with their first real test as a team under new head coach Kelon Debour.
On the other sideline, the Wisconsin Badgers will also enter this game with a 2-0 record, with a win in week 1 against Western Michigan and a win in week 2 against South Dakota. The Badgers, led by new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, are looking to make the top 25 for the first time this season by completing the upset, which would be their first top-five win since 2016.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama Crimson Tide (-15.5) vs Wisconsin Badgers
O/U: 51.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.