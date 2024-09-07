How to watch Akron vs. Rutgers, time, TV channel, live stream
Akron will take on Rutgers in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
The Akron Zips will face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.
The Akron Zips are coming off eight straight losing seasons and a blowout loss in week one this year against Ohio State. The Zips come into this matchup against the power four school looking to get a massive upset over the Big10 squad.
On the other side, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming into the game 1-0 after a 44-7 win over Howard. Led by a new transfer quarterback in Athan Kaliakmanis, the Scarlet Knights are looking to prove that this is the year they take a jump in the BIG10 and continue their early undefeated season with a win.
Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
Akron Zips vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big 10 Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)