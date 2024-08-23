How to watch 49ers vs Raiders live: local TV channel, time, FREE live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in their preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.
After a 17-13 loss on the road against the Tennessee Titans, the Niners bounced back with a gritty 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at home. San Francisco's defense has been solid, holding both of their preseason opponents to under 20 points.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have had a tough go this preseason as they are still looking for their first win. Despite the losses, the Raiders have shown flashes of potential and will be eager to give their home fans something to cheer about as they close out the preseason.
Tune into the final week of the preseason, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (KPIX- San Francisco, CA), FOX (KVVU-Las Vegas, NV)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
San Francisco 49ers (-9) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
O/U: 32.5