How to Watch 2024 Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, TV channel, time, live stream

Real Madrid takes on Atalanta in a showdown for European supremacy. Don't miss a second of the action, here's everything you need to know to catch this epic clash live!

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 3, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (7) in action against Barcelona at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup is up for grabs as two giants of the game, Real Madrid and Atalanta BC, face off at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw. With European stardom on the line, this clash promises to be a spectacle.

Los Blancos added another feather to their cap by clinching their 15th Champions League title last season. With a trophy cabinet that would make any club envious, Real Madrid now sets its sights on securing the UEFA Super Cup to kickstart the new season in style.

On the other side, we have the Italian underdogs, Atlanta BC who have proven time and again that they should never be underestimated. Last season, they knocked off the mighty Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, and will look for another upset

Real Madrid vs Atalanta

  • Date: Wednesday, August 14
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBSSN, Univision
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Real Madrid (-190) vs Atalanta (+450)

Draw: +360