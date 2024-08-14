How to Watch 2024 Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, TV channel, time, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup is up for grabs as two giants of the game, Real Madrid and Atalanta BC, face off at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw. With European stardom on the line, this clash promises to be a spectacle.
Los Blancos added another feather to their cap by clinching their 15th Champions League title last season. With a trophy cabinet that would make any club envious, Real Madrid now sets its sights on securing the UEFA Super Cup to kickstart the new season in style.
On the other side, we have the Italian underdogs, Atlanta BC who have proven time and again that they should never be underestimated. Last season, they knocked off the mighty Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, and will look for another upset
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
- Date: Wednesday, August 14
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN, Univision
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Watch Live on fuboTV
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Real Madrid (-190) vs Atalanta (+450)
Draw: +360