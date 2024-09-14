How to stream Oklahoma State vs Tulsa, live stream, TV channel, time
Oklahoma State will hit the road on Saturday to face Tulsa at Skelly Field in New Orleans.
By Kilty Cleary
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane takes on the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) at Skelly Field on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys are riding high after a 39-31 victory over Arkansas, while Tulsa is looking to bounce back from a tough 28-24 loss to Arkansas State.
With Oklahoma State aiming to stay undefeated and Tulsa eager to defend home turf, this in-state showdown promises plenty of fireworks. Can the Golden Hurricane pull off the upset, or will the Cowboys keep their perfect record intact? Buckle up—this one's going to be fun!
#13 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma State (-17) vs Tulsa
O/U: 63.5