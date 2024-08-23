How to stream Jaguars at Falcons: odds, live stream, time, local TV channel
The Jaguars will look to keep it rolling tonight when they face the Falcons in Atlanta, stream the action live.
By Kilty Cleary
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.
The Jaguars have been on fire this preseason, winning both of their preseason games. The real star of the show has been Jacksonville’s defense and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum going as they head into Atlanta.
Watch: Jags vs. Falcons FREE on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Falcons are still looking for their first win in the preseason. They won't have Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins in the finale, so they will give quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock the ball.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WFOX-Jacksonville, FL), FOX (WAGA - Atlanta, GA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons
O/U: 35.5