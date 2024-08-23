How to stream Dolphins at Buccaneers: live stream, time, local TV channel
The Dolphins will look to keep it rolling tonight when they face the Buccaneers in Tampa, stream the action live.
By Kilty Cleary
The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish out their preseason on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.
The Dolphins come into tonight's game with a 2-0 record in the preseason. Miami's defense has been a force while only allowing 19 points over two games, they will look to continue their dominance against the Bucs.
Watch: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game FREE on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will play their first home game as they look to bounce back after a 20-7 loss to the Jaguars. Their defense has kept them in games but they will look for the offense to make some plays in front of the home crowd tonight.
Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Local: MyNetworkTV (WSNN – Tampa, FL), NBC (WPTV- West Palm Beach)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
O/U: 37.5