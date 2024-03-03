How to Sign Up For FanDuel in North Carolina and Claim Up to $300 Bonus
Lock in an extra $100 bonus if you sign up with FanDuel before March 11
The long wait is finally over! FanDuel has arrived in North Carolina and you can start locking in your exclusive bonuses TODAY!
FanDuel is rewarding sports fans in North Carolina with $100 in bonus bets if you pre-register before sports betting goes live on March 11.
Then, you’ll have access to ANOTHER $200 bonus when FanDuel launches!
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Pre-Registration Offer: $100 Bonus
Your first $100 bonus at FanDuel Sportsbook couldn’t be easier to claim.
Simply sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using this The Big Lead link (no promo code needed) and verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location.
That’s it! If you click that link and follow those steps you're now guaranteed to receive $100 in bonus bets on March 11 – all without even making a deposit. But you can still get an additional $200 bonus with two more easy steps.
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
When March 11 rolls around, you’ll be rewarded with another $200 in bonus bets if you deposit $10 or more into your FanDuel account and then bet $5 or more on any wager. It doesn't even matter if the bet wins or loses. You get $200 in bonus bets as long as you deposit $10 and bet $5 on launch day.
Since you’ve already signed up, all you have to do is make sure you meet the minimum requirements listed above and you’ll be guaranteed to win that bonus.
Now that you know how to claim up to $300 in bonus bets, let’s make sure you know how to spend them.
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel offers tons of different wagers on all of your favorite sports that take your viewing experience to another level.
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice to see odds on the day’s games.
You can bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points scored, player props, same-game parlays and more.
You can even bet on UNC or Duke (or anyone else) to win March Madness!
Don’t miss out on your chance to kick off legal sports betting in North Carolina with a big boost. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.