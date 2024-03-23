How to Claim BetMGM Bonus Promo for New Users
Claim the biggest bonus in sports betting when you sign up with BetMGM this weekend
Looking for the biggest bonus in sports betting? Look no further!
BetMGM is giving you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 (!!) just for signing up – giving you two chances to win big!
BetMGM Promo Code Details
If you lose your first bet at BetMGM, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,500.
Here’s all you need to know about claiming this offer:
Steps to Claim Promo
How to Use Promo
1. Place any bet for up to $1,500
2. Verify identity and location
2. If your bet wins, you'll get your winnings. If it loses, you'll get a bonus-bet refund.
3. Deposit $10 or more
3. Withdraw your winnings or place your second bet
What is BetMGM?
BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting partner of MGM Resorts, which is great news for you!
This means that BetMGM has decades of sports betting experience backing it up, along with the ability to offer wild rewards like getaways to Las Vegas!
BetMGM is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, and there’s plenty of retail sportsbooks available as well, allowing you to place your bets in-person if you want.
What are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets at BetMGM give you the ability to bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, you’d get your winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you (only your winnings) since it’s house credit. But that’s a small price to pay for betting with house money.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Promo
You can use your no-sweat bet on any wager in any betting market, so feel free to get creative.
Since you’ll have a second chance if you need it, you might want to take a chance on a bet with wild odds, like an underdog, a parlay, a futures bet or a fun prop.
But the choice is up to you! If you lose, you can take a second shot at a big payday, or go a safer route and bet on a favorite.
What States is BetMGM Legal In?
BetMGM is available online in 21 U.S. states.
You can access BetMGM from your mobile device in these states: AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV and WY.
Are you in one of those states? Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.