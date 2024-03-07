How Much Do MLB Umpires Make?
By The Big Lead
Major League Baseball is back and despite years of clamoring from fans, robot umpires don't appear to be on the horizon for the league. That means we'll be dealing with the "human element" of the game for the foreseeable future. As we've noted on this website for years now, MLB umpires seem to be getting worse. Considering what those guys make and the perks that come along with their jobs, they really should be better.
What follows is a look at how much money MLB umpires made, what benefits they receive and the process undertaken to join their ranks.
How Much Do MLB Umpires Make?
The average salary for an MLB umpire is around $300,000. The league minimum yearly salary is $150,000, while long-term veterans can make up to $450,000. That's not including postseason money for umpires who are selected for the playoffs and World Series.
On top of their salaries, MLB umpires also receive benefits, such as salaries, pensions and per diem expenses when they travel. They are well-compensated because they work a pretty brutal schedule, with regular season games being played nearly every day from April through the end of September. That doesn't include spring training and postseason play.
How Many Umpires Are in MLB?
MLB has 19 full-time crews, with four umpires each. That's a total of 76 full-time umpires. There have also been 24 minor league umpires selected to participate in spring training in 2024. The league will pull from that group for fill-in duty from time to time. In 2023, 26 minor league umpires were assigned to MLB spring training games and of that group, 21 were called up at some point during the regular season.
How to Become an MLB Umpire
To become a professional umpire, any interested party needs to attend a professional umpire school. Those courses usually last five weeks and the top students are then selected for an extra one week evaluation program. The Professional Baseball Umpire Corporation handles that extra week, and at the conclusion of the session the top students are hired as minor league umpires. New umpires start in the lower level of the minor leagues (Class A). From there, the best minor league umpires get a chance to move up the ladder if they perform well.
Being an umpire seems like a pretty great gig if you can get it. While the schedule may be difficult, the salary and benefits are really nice. And there is a long offseason to relax or take another job.