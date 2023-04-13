How Many Games Are in the NBA Playoffs?
The NBA Playoffs begin on Sunday. Then it's basically just postseason basketball for nine straight weeks with Game 7 of the NBA Finals scheduled for June 18 (if necessary). But how many games will there be in total? How much playoff basketball might fans be able to consume?
There are 16 teams that will play eight first round series that will last between four and seven games. That's 32 to 56 games
There are four second round series that will last between four and seven games. That's 16 to 28 games.
There are two Conference Finals series that will last between four and seven games. That's eight to 14 games.
And the NBA Finals will last between four and seven games.
So if every series is a sweep then there will be just 60 playoff games total. And if every series goes seven then there will be 105 postseason games. So the NBA Playoffs will last somewhere between 60 and 105 games, spread over seven weeks.