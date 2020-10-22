Here's How Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview with Lesley Stahl Ended
By Kyle Koster | Oct 22, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
A person spends an hour away from the internet and 2,298 increasingly surprising and reality-challenging things happen. There were entire centuries with fewer cumulative events taking place than what goes down now over the course of a long European lunch. One of those things is President Donald Trump releasing his own footage of footage 60 Minutes shot at the White House that turned contentious.
Better minds than mine have wondered publicly and privately what could possibly have happened to spark such an unusual response. Just how poorly did this interview go? Did Stahl secure a quite-surprising and come-from-behind arm wrestling battle? Just how much free publicity could the President give a news magazine that, while still very good, hasn't been this popular and relevant since Reader's Digest ruled the stands?
We have some of those answers based on the 38 minutes of found footage Trump posted on Facebook. The final 96-second clip shows how the ill-fated sitdown came to an end.
It's certainly something, this thing was posted as preemptive p.r. against a person looking bad. Especially from the looking-bad perspective.
CBS's response?
In a statement, CBS News said Trump and the White House made an "unprecedented decision" to disregard an agreement with the network and release footage of the interview. Still, that "will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contexted reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," the network said.
The statement described Stahl as "one of the premier correspondents in America," and said, "we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent with Vice President Pence this weekend."
This is just like the time those two Fyre Festival documentaries came out at the same time. Everyone was wondering how that would all work but it was a synergistic effect as people compared and contrasted. We'll find out on Sunday night which cut is superior: the one done professionally or the one hastily rushed to market to get ahead of problems.
Who is to say these things?