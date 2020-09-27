The Houston Texas Need to Finally Fire Bill O'Brien
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 27 2020
After Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans have to answer one simple question: why is Bill O'Brien still employed?
The Texans are now 0-3 after blowing a 21-17 fourth quarter lead this week. That loss followed back-to-back embarrassing showings against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. After a massive playoff collapse last season and a tumultuous offseason, there is absolutely no reason for O'Brien to still be the team's head coach -- and there's even less reason for him to remain the franchise's general manager.
O'Brien is in his seventh season as the head coach in Houston. Despite a loaded roster and a weak division, he's never gone beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs. His overall record is 52-47 (.525) and has been his own worst enemy.
In January, O'Brien watched as his team raced to a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs. Then he had no answers as the Chiefs outscored them 51-7 over the game's final 40 minutes. He should have been fired before he left the field.
Since becoming the team's general manager, things have gotten worse for O'Brien. This offseason he dealt four-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and clearly lost the trade. He has a legitimate franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson and has chosen to surround him with a horrible receiving corps. The Texans are currently overpaying Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills.
He also gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to land Laremy Tunsil, Stills and a fourth-rounder. Then he made Tunsil the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. Tunsil is good but O'Brien handed him $57.85 million guaranteed at the same time he balked at paying Hopkins.
O'Brien also previously traded a third-round pick for Duke Johnson before the 2019 season and sent another third-rounder to the Raiders for Gareon Conley. Neither guy has been an impact player and those draft picks could have helped surround Watson with more talent.
The Texans have seen what O'Brien can bring to the table for years, they know who he is at this point. There's absolutely no reason he should continue to keep his job.