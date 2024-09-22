Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings time: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Houston Texans will go on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings during the early slate of games on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans are shaping up to be what everyone had hoped after a busy offseason where they acquired running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They improved to 2-0 after beating the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
WATCH: Texans vs. Vikings Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Vikings are one of the biggest surprise teams of the 2024 NFL season. After losing their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Falcons, they were written off by most, but find themselves at 2-0 with Sam Darnold under center. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is off the injury report this week and will be good to go.
Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, September 22nd
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings
O/U: 45.5