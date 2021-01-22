What the Hell Are the Houston Texans Doing?
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 22, 2021, 5:12 PM EST
The Houston Texans have had quite a tumultuous last few months. They fired Bill O'Brien, their head coach and general manager, suffered through a terrible 4-12 season and now face the prospect of losing franchise cornerstones J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, their search for a new head coach continues going in a weird direction.
On Friday it was revealed the Texans had interviewed Josh McCown for the vacancy. If that seems odd, that's because it is; McCown was on Houston's roster this season. The 41-year-old opened the season as the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad quarterback, and the Texans signed him away on November 7.
The Eagles had actually offered McCown a spot on their coaching staff before the 2020 season but he declined, as he preferred to continue his playing career. He's a guy who has been on assistant coaching radars for a while. He possesses an incredibly smart football mind and is well-liked and respected in NFL circles.
While McCown certainly looks like a future coach, the fact that the Texans are considering elevating him to a head coach right out of the gate is flat-out insane. They're not looking to bring him in as a quarterbacks coach, they want him to be the head guy. I'm all for thinking outside the box but other than some work with a local high school, McCown has never been a coach before, let alone a head coach.
I truly don't know what's going on in Houston but this is absolutely absurd. Eric Bieniemy has been arguably the top NFL coaching candidate for the last few years and he interviewed with the Texans. Watson has endorsed Bieniemy and he's still out there available. How the Texans haven't locked him up is beyond me. Not only have they not hired him, they're looking at McCown for the job? It's insanity.
Jack Easterby and Cal McNair have driven the Texans into the ground over the past few years and it appears things are only getting worse. We may not have even hit peak craziness yet.