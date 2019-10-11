Houston Offensive Lineman Justin Murphy Rips Program, Head Coach Dana Holgorsen on Twitter By Ryan Phillips | Oct 10 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Justin Murphy unloaded on Houston's football program and head coach Dana Holgorsen on Twitter Thursday night. In his expansive rant, the offensive lineman went off while explaining why he's no longer a part of the program. It was a detailed dismantling of Houston's program under Holgorsen and life as a student athlete.

We've posted the entire rant below, two tweets at a time for the most part because we think it's worth revealing the entire thing.

My name is Justin Murphy. And according to sources I am no longer apart of the 2019 Houston Cougar Football Senior Class. A senior class that is the first group to experience a head coach and administration to actively tank a football season. (THREAD) — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

(2/2) After receiving a tick in the loss column, we would go on to play 4 games in 19 days. A schedule unprecedented. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

Despite the record, we can all hope that the TV revenue produced in those four games was worth it. As for me at the age of 23 and 3 prior knee surgeries, it was the hardest thing as an athlete I’ve ever done. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

The only other things I have left guaranteed as a result of my time in college football; a 4th and 5th knee surgery and undoubtedly a case of CTE. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

The MRI would reveal yet another torn medial meniscus and a torn and presumed “dead” ACL. An injury that if self-preservation is in mind, I would be advised by a doctor to medically retire. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

All seniors which greatly contributed to the little success we had done up to that point. Two of the seniors would go on to accept this invitation, including the preseason Heisman dark horse QB. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

But it’s like corporate tax evasion, it’s all within the rules and with the long-term success of the program in mind. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

Forcibly taking away one of the reasons why I came to this University in the first place. A suspension that came based on the logic that I was a distraction and not committed to the team. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

As anyone who’s participated in sports knows, playing through an injury that can progressively get worse takes a certain level of motivation within himself/herself, and a level of commitment from the team in which he/she plays for. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

Safe to say there was no love lost between myself and the ole’ head coach. Only reason I say this is because when I went to say my piece on the matter and to swallow my pride and thank him for this opportunity, I was met with a reaction I did not expect. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

As a person that is guaranteed a non-salary compensation of S3.4 million to go along with a $300,000 base salary for the 2019 year, one might think you’d have a better outlook on the players that contribute to your compensation. I mean this is a team sport, right? — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

To my teammates that I played with up to this point. Thank you. It’s the people in the locker room that makes the shit not seem so shitty. — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

One might look at my collegiate athletic career as a series of unfortunate events, but if a long football career has taught me one thing it’s you can only control the things you can control. So what? Now what? — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) October 11, 2019

That's a really thorough thread and it's pretty amazing. Basically he accuses Houston of gaming the redshirt system to improve its chances next season, while also ripping Holgorsen as, essentially, a heartless jerk.

Murphy's name has already been pulled off the team's official website.

Obviously this is one side of the story, but it's hard to believe Murphy's rant is far off the truth. It sounds like Holgorsen and company didn't care to win this year and sold Murphy on a different vision than what was actually happening. I'm sure this happens all the time, but the least Holgorsen could have done was acknowledge the kid when he took a medical retirement.