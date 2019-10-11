Houston Offensive Lineman Justin Murphy Rips Program, Head Coach Dana Holgorsen on Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 10 2019
Justin Murphy unloaded on Houston's football program and head coach Dana Holgorsen on Twitter Thursday night. In his expansive rant, the offensive lineman went off while explaining why he's no longer a part of the program. It was a detailed dismantling of Houston's program under Holgorsen and life as a student athlete.
We've posted the entire rant below, two tweets at a time for the most part because we think it's worth revealing the entire thing.
That's a really thorough thread and it's pretty amazing. Basically he accuses Houston of gaming the redshirt system to improve its chances next season, while also ripping Holgorsen as, essentially, a heartless jerk.
Murphy's name has already been pulled off the team's official website.
Obviously this is one side of the story, but it's hard to believe Murphy's rant is far off the truth. It sounds like Holgorsen and company didn't care to win this year and sold Murphy on a different vision than what was actually happening. I'm sure this happens all the time, but the least Holgorsen could have done was acknowledge the kid when he took a medical retirement.