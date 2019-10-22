Houston Astros Deny SI Report That Assistant GM Yelled at Female Reporters About Roberto Osuna By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated published a story on Monday evening, accusing Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman of shouting at a group of female reporters during the team's ALCS celebration. Taubman allegedly taunted them about Houston making the World Series with closer Roberto Osuna. Via Sports Illustrated:

And in the center of the room, assistant general manager Brandon Taubman turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!” The outburst was offensive and frightening enough that another Houston staffer apologized. The Astros declined to comment. They also declined to make Taubman available for an interview.

For some background, in May 2018, Osuna was arrested for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child. When she refused to testify, the charges were dropped, but Osuna was suspended for 75 games by Major League Baseball. The Astros bought low on Osuna and he's been their closer ever since. During Game Six of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, Osuna blew a save opportunity, which set up Jose Altuve's series-clinching home run. This incident took place during the celebration that followed.

Within an hour of the story being published, the Astros released a statement calling the report "misleading and completely irresponsible."

The Astros just released the following statement.

The story briefly looked like it would be he said / she said, but Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle tweeted confirmation of Sports Illustrated's version of the events.

The Astros called this @stephapstein report misleading. It is not. I was there. Saw it. And I should've said something sooner.



https://t.co/aE4WEgUJox — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) October 22, 2019

The original story looked bad on it's own, but now the Astros look even worse for their immediate denial and dismissal.