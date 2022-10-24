'House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Breaks Out the Dragons
HBO's House of the Dragon finished up its first season on Sunday night with a strong effort by all involved. Two intrepid podcasters then got together to discuss all that they watched and looked forward to when the series returns in a year or two.
House of the Dragon had dragon-sized shoes to fill as a prequel series to Game of Thrones. A massive audience tuned in and stuck with the show from the start, despite some uneven episodes, storylines and casting changes. Those who did were rewarded with three great episodes and an excellent finale. Combine that with some hot dragon action and you've got yourself a recipe for a good show.
The finale gave us our first dragon fight. Another graphic childbirth scene. Political intrigue. You know, all the deep dark stuff that you want in Game of Thrones. We discuss that and more. For example, will you ever revisit season one or will it fall into the ever-growing pile of things that we consume once and never again?
While you think about that, here are some House of the Dragon memes. We'll meet back here in 2024.