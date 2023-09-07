Footage of Hong Kong Flooding After Typhoon Is Incredible
Hong Kong has been battered by record rainfall after a low pressure system caused by Typhoon Haikui hit the area. At one point, the Hong Kong Observatory reported rainfall levels hitting more than six inches an hour. That caused widespread flooding, the footage of which is stunning.
Here's a look at some of the videos circulating on the Internet that are coming out of Hong Kong. The streets have turned into what look like rushing rapids.
I knew I shouldn't have parked my car there...