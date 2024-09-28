Holy Cross vs Syracuse live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Syracuse Orange will host the Holy Cross Crusaders on their home turf at the JMA Wireless Dome this Saturday with kickoff at noon ET.
The Orange are coming into this matchup with some serious offensive heat. They average 31.0 points per game, placing them 62nd in the FBS rankings. Syracuse has shown they can find the end zone and rack up points. Leading the charge is wide receiver Trebor Pena, who will look to add some fireworks to the game on Saturday.
The Crusaders might be 1-3 on the season, but they are still putting up points, averaging 27.8 points per game, which ranks them 38th in the FCS. They know how to move the ball and put up points when they get in rhythm. The big question is, can they keep pace with Syracuse in the high-octane atmosphere of the Dome?
Holy Cross vs. Syracuse
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Holy Cross vs. Syracuse (-30.5)
O/U: 61
