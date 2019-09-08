hjhjhjhjjhhj By ella.g | Sep 11 2019 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

SPORTORITY PRIVACY POLICY

Last updated: March 12, 2019

Our Commitment to You

Pro Sportority (Israel) Ltd and its affiliated

companies (“Sportority”) are dedicated to providing internet users with the highest level of transparency and control over the use of their data. In order for us to provide you with our services we are required to collect and process certain personal information about you and your activity.

By entrusting us with your information, we would like to assure you of our commitment to keep such information private. We have taken measurable steps to protect the confidentiality, security and integrity of this Information. We encourage you to review the following information carefully.

Grounds for data collection

Processing of your “Personal Data” (meaning any information which may potentially allow your identification with reasonable means) is necessary for the performance of our contractual obligations towards you and providing you with our services and the operation of our website (hereinafter the “Services” and “Website”), to protect our legitimate interests and for compliance with legal and regulatory obligations to which we are subject.

When you use our Service, you consent to the collection, storage, use, disclosure and other uses of your Personal Information as described in this Privacy Policy.

How do we receive data about you?

We receive your Personal Data from various sources:

Registration information – When you voluntarily provide us your personal details in order to create an account or register to our Services (for example, your name and email address); When you communicate with us – For example when you send us an email, we collect the Personal Information you provided us with. Technical information – When operating our services, we use various technological tracking tools to collect information regarding your use of the Website. Along with our partners, we may use tracking technologies such as cookies, JavaScript, beacons and Local Storage such as HTML5, which are used to store content information and preferences. You can learn more about the tracking tools we use by visiting our Cookie Policy. Third party information – We may receive your data from third party providers who help us with the provision and maintenance of our Services, such as social networks (for example your name and user name, when you register or log-in to our Service), traffic analytics vendors, fraud prevention agencies and others.

WHAT TYPE OF DATA WE COLLECT?