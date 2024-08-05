Historic Losing Streak Is Keeping the White Sox Relevant
Losers of 20 games in a row following a 13-7 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, the White Sox head into a Monday matchup with the Athletics in Oakland with a chance to become the first team since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles to drop 21 games in a row, the American League record. (The NL record was set by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight games.)
Tying the Orioles' AL mark for futility isn't the type of history that the White Sox, who qualified for the playoffs in two of the last four seasons and only finished below .500 once in that span want to make, but it’s the only kind of potential historic achievement that will make them compelling this season.
A whopping 60 games below .500 at 27-87 heading into Monday night’s game in Oakland, the White Sox are a car crashing into a dumpster fire. No one is going to look away from something like that.
Outscored 131-48 during the losing streak, the White Sox last won on July 10 against Minnesota and are closing in on going a month without getting a victory. On Monday, the Sox will send left-handed rookie Ky Bush, a middling prospect in Chicago’s system, to the mound against the Athletics. No matter what happens in his MLB debut, Bush, who amassed a 6.16 ERA in Triple-A across two starts and two relief appearances for the Charlotte Knights, will make history as he’ll either help extend, or snap, Chicago’s streak.
White Sox manager Pedro Grifo is hoping for the latter.
“At the end of the day, we’ve lost 20 in a row. That’s painful. That sucks,” Chicago's skipper said after Sunday's loss to the Twins. “We’ve just got to find a way to put that behind us and go out there and be professionals and do what we have to do tomorrow.”
Seeing if they do or not is the only thing worth watching about the White Sox this season. For what it's worth, DraftKings has the A's, who are more than 20 games below .500 at 46-67, favored by 1.5 runs.