Highlights Are Rolling In From the Quick Lane Bowl
By Kyle Koster
There are no rules at the Quick Lane Bowl, only loose guidelines. And that's perfect for the day after Christmas when everyone is feeling sluggish, hungover, or just plain sad about how much money has been spent over the past month. The ballgame always delivers with something weird and a power five team always realizes they play some decent ball in the MAC. Today's matchup features Bowling Green and Minnesota playing for all the dipsticks at Ford Field. They traded early touchdowns and the Gophers opted to run a swinging gate play instead of kicking an extra point, ushering in this wonderful bit of nonsense.
This is the point someone would joke about this play happening just as they drew it up, but it honestly looks like this is exactly how they drew it up and having a kicker hurdle someone in order to secure two points instead of one in the first quarter was an idea that found its way from concept to execution.