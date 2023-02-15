Herm Edwards: Eagles Should Sign Jalen Hurts to 10-Year Contract
The Philadelphia Eagles ended their season in disappointment but the future looks quite bright, even with the dozen-plus key free agents they have to work on retaining. It's hard to see that future as anything but when a team has a franchise quarterback and Philly now knows without a doubt they got their guy. Jalen Hurts wiped away any questions remaining about his viability as an NFL quarterback by leading the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC while accounting for 35 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
This performance could not have come at a better time for Hurts because he is eligible for an extension this offseason. Next season will be the final year of his rookie contract. Both he and the Eagles are incentivized to get a deal done sooner rather than later in the interest of financial security and salary cap maneuvering.
The question, then, is what the deal will look like. Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed $230 million contract is looking more and more like an outlier, so Hurts' deal will likely end up closer to Kyler Murray's five-year deal also worth $230 million and came with $189 million guaranteed. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hurts surpass those numbers, but it won't be by much.
Herm Edwards appeared on Get Up to discuss and came in hot with an opinion: that the Eagles should bypass all market standards and give Hurts a 10-year deal like the Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes.
Yeah... I don't know about that. Mahomes is in his own universe as a quarterback in every single way and his contract reflects that. It's not an insult to say Hurts is not the QB Mahomes is. He absolutely deserves to get a huge bag and reset the non-Watson/Mahomes quarterback market, but he isn't getting a 10-year deal. Especially as a dual-threat quarterback. The risk of wear-and-tear is much higher for the guy who ran for 13 TDs this year, especially when the team's best play is the QB sneak.
Hurts is awesome and clearly an emotional leader of the team. He'll be the face of the franchise for years to come. It just isn't smart business to sign anybody to a 10-year contract in the NFL unless their last name is Mahomes.