Here's How You Get New York Giants News From the New York Giants
By Kyle Koster | Mar 18, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Mike Glennon, according to multiple media reports and the team's Twitter account citing those reports. If that all sounds a bit confusing, like a news-based nesting doll situation that hurts one's brain to even consider, then, yeah, welcome aboard.
Here's a brief primer of how a person gets New York Giants news from the New York Giants on any given free-agency Thursday. First, the team sends out a tweet announcing there are reports that they have a deal with Glennon.
Following the link lands a consumer on the team's site with the headline 'Giants reportedly agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon.' The piece is datelined from the Giants facility(?) and reads:
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants and Mike Glennon have agreed to a contract that will bring the veteran quarterback to the team, pending a physical, according to multiple reports.
Following the hyperlink on "multiple reports" lands a user on a page called Latest Giants Free Agency Rumors, which includes, you guessed it, the latest Giants free agency rumors, with the caveat:
Below is a look at the latest unconfirmed New York Giants free agent rumors from various media members not associated with the Giants. The views expressed or reported in this article are not confirmed by any member of the New York Giants.
Below that is a tweet from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirming that a report from former North Carolina State safety Brandan Bishop has a reliable source.
Actually, you know what? I take it all back. This is all very straightforward. Point A to Point B with minimal detour.