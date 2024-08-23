Here's How Greg Maddux Called His Own Pitches From the Mound
By Evan Bleier
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there are 18 catchers in MLB history who have been the starter for at least three no-hitters. There are only two, Jason Varitek of the Red Sox and Carlos Ruiz of the Phillies, who were behind the plate calling pitches for four no-nos.
Greg Maddux, who was the first pitcher to win four consecutive Cy Young Awards (1992–95) and was elected to Cooperstown in 2014, never threw a no-hitter during his 23 seasons with the Cubs, Braves, Dodgers and Padres. And if he had, Maddux wouldn't have relied on a catcher like Varitek or Ruiz to help him do it.
Why? Because Maddux, who was an eight-time All-Star, four-time ERA leader, 18-time Gold Glover and a World Series champion with Atlanta in 1995, called his own pitches.
At least that's the contention in a new documentary, One of a Kind, that's set to debut on MLB Network and features interviews with former Braves including Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Eddie Perez, who was Maddux’s catcher.
In the doc while talking to Smoltz, Perez details how Maddux used to tell him what was coming with a series of movements and gestures that opposing hitters couldn't decipher. That jibes with the way Perez described catching Maddux while speaking with Yahoo about 10 years ago.
"When Perez returned the ball to the mound, he said, Maddux would designate the next pitch by the way he caught the ball, or the way he held his right hand, or touched his cap," per Yahoo. "And Perez would follow along. It went on like that for months, until Perez decided he knew the opposing hitters – and Maddux – well enough to take over."
"I never got to see van Gogh paint, but I got to see Maddux pitch," baseball writer Tom Verducci says in the documentary. "And that's what it was like. You're watching an artist at work."
Just like van Gogh got to pick his paint, Maddux was given the opportunity to pick his pitches.
One of a Kind will debut on MLB Network on Sunday evening.