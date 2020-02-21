Here's an NFL Quarterback Carousel That Makes Sense
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21 2020
NFL free agency seems like it's going to be crazier than usual this year because there are so many starting quarterbacks who could be changing teams this offseason. Guys who have been played their entire careers for one franchise could be headed elsewhere for one reason or another. What if we had a true quarterback carousel? Starting with...
Mitch Trubisky to the XFL
It was fun while it lasted, but the Bears are ready to move on. They're "quietly" looking at other options right now. Trubisky will make more than $4 million this year with his roster bonus. After that the Bears have a club option that they won't need to pick up if...
Derek Carr is traded to the Chicago Bears
Carr is the top name coming up in Bears rumors right now. On Thursday he posted a picture of himself with former teammate and current Bears linebacker, Khalil Mack. That would clear the way for...
Jameis Winston to the Las Vegas Raiders
Now that his eyesight is better, Jameis should be able to clearly see that Jon Gruden has always liked him.
Philip Rivers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Who's got nine kids and just moved to Florida? This guy.
Dak Prescott to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Cowboys are balking at paying a pretty good quarterback coming off a pretty good season. The Chargers are ready to start a new chapter of their lives.
Jacoby Brisett to the Dallas Cowboys
After refusing to pay Dak, they'll find a cheaper option to hand the ball to Ezekiel Elliott after striking out on Tom Brady, clearing the way for...
Ryan Tannehill to the Indianapolis Colts
Coming off a resurgent season in Tennessee, but ultimately unwanted, Tannehill can find a home in the same division, in a dome which can only help him. And we know Tannehill will definitely be leaving because of...
Tom Brady to the Tennessee Titans
Sick of handing off to 17 different tiny running backs, Brady is ready to get behind a nice offensive line and hand the ball to a monster in Derrick Henry. Opening the door for...
Teddy Bridgewater to the New England Patriots
Finally, Bill Belichick will stop being hampered by an immobile quarterback. The Patriots brought Bridgewater in for a visit in 2014 and he makes sense as a much younger veteran to lead the Patriots. And finally...
P.J. Walker to the New Orleans Saints
Walker has been one of the XFL's breakout stars through their early season. Having spent two seasons on and off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad, Walker could find his way back to the NFL next season. Leaving a spot open on the Houston Roughnecks roster.