Here's a List of Running Backs That Those Six Teams Chose Over Raheem Mostert
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 19 2020
Raheem Mostert had the game of his life in the NFC Championship Game when he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. The 49ers are Mostert's sixth NFL team since he was an undrafted rookie in 2015. That preseason, with Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles, Mostert led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, yet he was cut before the season opener. Five more teams would bring him in over the next two seasons and let him go. Mostert remembers them all.
Below are the six teams that had Mostert in their locker room and let him go. Only one team found a way to use him fairly consistently on special teams. Some never even put him on the field.
YEAR: 2015
Team #1: Philadelphia Eagles
Coach: Chip Kelly and Pat Shurmur
2015 Record: 7-9
Running Backs: DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner
Offensive Snaps: 0
Special Teams Snaps: 0
TEAM #2: Miami Dolphins
Coach: Joe Philbin and Dan Campbell
2015 Record: 6-10
Running Backs: Lamar Miller, Jay Ajayi, Jonas Gray, Damien Williams
Offensive Snaps: 0
Special Teams Snaps: 12
Team #3: Baltimore Ravens
2015 Record: 5-11
Coach: John Harbaugh
Running Backs: Justin Forsett, Javarious Allen, Terrence West, Lorenzo Taliaferro, Terrence Magee
Offensive Snaps: 2
Special Teams Snaps: 108
Team #4: Cleveland Browns
2015 Record: 3-13
Coach: Mike Pettine
Running Backs: Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Robert Turbin, Shaun Draughn, Glenn Winston
Offensive Snaps: 0
Special Teams Snaps: 32
2016 Record: 1-15
Coach: Hue Jackson
Running Backs: Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, George Atkinson
Offensive Snaps: 0
Special Teams Snaps: 0
Team #5: New York Jets
2016 Record: 5-11
Coach: Todd Bowles
Running Backs: Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Brandon Wilds, Khiry Robinson, CJ Spiller, Brandon Burkes, Troymaine Pope
Offensive Snaps: 0
Special Teams Snaps: 0
Team #6: Chicago Bears
2016 Record: 3-13
Coach: John Fox
Running Backs: Jordan Howard, Jeremy Langford, Ka'Deem Carey, Joique Bell, Bralon Addison
Special Teams Snaps: 17
BONUS FACT: The 49ers coach when they landed Mostert? Chip Kelly. After failing to find him a roster spot as a rookie in Philly, Kelly brought in Mostert at the end of the 2016 Niners' 2-14 season.