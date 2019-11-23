Protestors Delay Second Half of Harvard-Yale Game [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Harvard-Yale is a historic college football matchup. At halftime of this year's edition, Harvard was up 15-3 on their rivals. They couldn't come back out for the second half, though, because of... climate change protestors?

In quite an unusual circumstance, the start of the second half has been delayed after protestors took the field and refused to leave.

Only at the Harvard Yale game:



A group of Harvard and Yale students stormed the field to protest climate change pic.twitter.com/eHLtXpZZqm — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) November 23, 2019

Protest for #ClimateJustice at Yale Bowl. Teams going back to lockers. #TheGame - never boring, despite poorly playing teams. pic.twitter.com/g4grYR6qlZ — David Bach (@DBachGlobal) November 23, 2019

BREAKING: Over 150 Yale + Harvard students, alumni, faculty stormed the field at #HarvardYale to demand DIVESTMENT from fossil fuels & cancel holdings in Puerto Rican debt. When it comes to the status quo, #NobodyWins. @YaleEJC @FossilFreeYale @DivestHarvard pic.twitter.com/lZAcAxxmYw — Divest Harvard ? (@DivestHarvard) November 23, 2019

At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues. pic.twitter.com/2BWCU2fLuI — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019

The delay at Harvard-Yale is due to a protest with students from both Universities about climate injustice. pic.twitter.com/IcU0aLE5gi — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 23, 2019

Well, that's a new one. It remains to be seen how the protestors will be dealt with, but it seems like there's a lot of them coming in all different shapes and sizes. Climate change awareness is very important!

This is a developing story and we will update when more information comes available.

UPDATE: Matt Barrie reports police have started arresting protestors, and are negotiating to end the sit-in.

Harvard-Yale protest update: Police have started making arrests. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 23, 2019

Harvard-Yale update: Police are now negotiating with the student protestors on ending sit in. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 23, 2019

UPDATE 2: Barrie now reports the game will begin in 10 minutes as the police escort protestors off the field.