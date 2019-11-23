Protestors Delay Second Half of Harvard-Yale Game [UPDATE]
By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019
Harvard-Yale is a historic college football matchup. At halftime of this year's edition, Harvard was up 15-3 on their rivals. They couldn't come back out for the second half, though, because of... climate change protestors?
In quite an unusual circumstance, the start of the second half has been delayed after protestors took the field and refused to leave.
Well, that's a new one. It remains to be seen how the protestors will be dealt with, but it seems like there's a lot of them coming in all different shapes and sizes. Climate change awareness is very important!
This is a developing story and we will update when more information comes available.
UPDATE: Matt Barrie reports police have started arresting protestors, and are negotiating to end the sit-in.
UPDATE 2: Barrie now reports the game will begin in 10 minutes as the police escort protestors off the field.