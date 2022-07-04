Roundup: Happy 4th of July; Sienna Miller Went to Wimbledon; Lakers, Nets Still Discussing Kyrie Irving Deal
Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations ... Russia claims control of key city in Ukraine ... Welcome to the summer of travel hell ... Recession fears are flaring ahead of June jobs report ... 3-D printing grows beyond novelty roots ... "Minions: Rise of Gru" smashed July 4 box office records ... Sienna Miller went to Wimbledon ... Crosby, Stills & Nash back on Spotify ... Mookie Betts is back from the IL ... Lakers and Nets discussing Westbrook-Irving swap ... Carlos Sainz won the British Grand Prix ... Craig Kimbrel cost the Dodgers another win ... Goran Dragic signed with the Bulls ... Ryan Lochte auctioning six Olympic medals for charity ... Chris Archer's redemption arc comes full circle ...
Sergio Garcia went on a expletive-fueled rant after being banned from Scottish Open [Telegraph]
What does UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 mean for Fox and ESPN? [John Canzano]
Four proposed rules changes for the hot dog eating contest [The Big Lead]
College football realignment is waiting on Notre Dame [CBS Sports]
Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 8 deep dive [The Ringer]
What the Stranger Things finale reveals [The New Yorker]
Our country is doomed (part 33,309,394,949,393).
This is so cool.
Happy 4th of July. Be careful if you're putting on your own fireworks show. (NSFW language)
Bruce Springsteen -- "Born in the U.S.A."