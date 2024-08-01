Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans, time, live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will meet in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as they kick off Enshrinement Week in Canton.
With both teams not playing their starters, they will use this game to prepare for the regular season, giving backups and new acquisitions a chance to showcase their skills.
The Texans have high hopes heading into this season as they begin year two under head coach DeMeco Ryans. After a 10-7 record last year and a divisional-round playoff run, they will look to improve over last season.
Watch for Free on fuboTV
Meanwhile, the Bears have made some moves this offseason. They traded Justin Fields, picked up their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, and added other pieces like Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze.
Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NFL action tonight for free on fuboTV.
Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans
- Date: Thursday, August 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)