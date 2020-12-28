Ha-Seong Kim Is a Lot of Fun, and Fits Perfectly With the San Diego Padres
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 28, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller continued his wild acquisition spree on Monday, signing Korean Baseball star Ha-seong Kim. The 25-year-old infielder starred for the Kiwoom Heroes in 2020 and is an absolute blast to watch. His prodigious power and MLB-ready bat flips will fit right in on the Padres.
Kim blasted 30 home runs, had 109 RBIs, scored 111 runs and stole 23 bases while hitting .306 in 2020. He immediately became one of the best free agent infielders available when Kiwoom posted him for MLB teams to negotiate with. The Padres landed him, adding another exciting player to what was baseballs most fun team to watch last season.
As stated, Kim is really fun. Check out all 30 of his home runs from 2020 below. His home run swing is thing of beauty and I'm sure major league pitchers will love how he admires his work:
He's also not opposed to a fun dugout celebration after launching a homer:
He's joining a Padres team that danced its way through the 2020 season and had more fun than any group in baseball:
While most baseball fans haven't heard of Kim, just been assured he went to the right team. Get to know his name, he's a lot of fun.