9/11 group criticizes PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia meetings in New York on anniversary of September 11 attacks
By Adam Woodard
The 9/11 Justice group has once again spoken out against the proposed deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – the financiers of LIV Golf – amid reports that both sides, as well as 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, are meeting this week in New York.
On the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, 9/11 Justice President Brett Eagleson shared the following statement:
"Tomorrow, we commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, yet here we are today, in New York City, down the street from Ground Zero, and the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods are negotiating with them. As has been confirmed in the last few weeks by CBS reporting, the Saudi Arabian government played a role in the horrific attacks of 9/11. It is disgusting, unacceptable, and incredibly painful that the Tour and Woods would do this -- especially now."
The 9/11 Justice group is a community of 9/11 survivors, first responders, and family members of those who were lost due to the attacks in 2001. The group, and Eagleson in particular, have criticized both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the past for their connections to the Saudi PIF.
“All of these PGA players and PGA executives who were talking tough about Saudi Arabia have done a complete 180,” Eagleson said in an interview in 2023. “All of a sudden they’re business partners? It’s unconscionable.”
“The former President correctly speculated in 2016 that Saudi Arabia knocked down the towers and now the FBI has released the documents to prove him right, yet he is choosing money over America,” Eagleson said of former president Donald Trump hosting a LIV Golf event at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “So much for America First. A sad day.”