Insatiable, Bloodthirsty Grizzlies Fans Demand DE-FENSE With 78-Point Lead
The Memphis Grizzlies put a historic beating on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the form of a 152-79 victory. This smashed the existing NBA record for lopsidedness, besting the previous mark (68 points) set by the 1991 Miami Heat. Seventy-three points is more than enough to cover any legal spread but the final tally could have actually been more stunning. A late Thunder flurry helped reduce the deficit from 78 down to a more respectable 73. And those cosmetic scores didn't come easy as an insatiable and manic home crowd demanded maximum effort on the defensive end even with history clinched.
Very strong performance by the fans. They recognized something special happening and wanted to maximize the impact. That's how you seed a winning mentality. Never give any quarter.
Oklahoma City's social media team was contractually bound to address the disaster and landed on what could be the best possible option. They're going to regroup and get back at it Monday. Anyone who has had a particularly rough night out drinking knows that gameplan well.
Perusing box scores is always enjoyable and this one's a masterpiece. Memphis shot 60-for-96 overall and 19-for-26 from beyond the arc. Nine players reached double figures, including everyone who started on the bench not named Killian Tillie. Forty percent of the Grizzlies' starters combined for 11 points while everyone else contributed 141. The Thunder made as many free throws as Memphis attempted. One team had 41 assists while the other managed only 14.
Stuff we've literally never seen before.