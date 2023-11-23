Gregg Popovich Grabs Mic, Yells at Spurs Fans For Booing Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers are in San Antonio to face the Spurs Wednesday night and that means Spurs fans get to give Kawhi Leonard an earful whenever he touches the ball. That didn't sit well with Gregg Popovich, who grabbed the arena mic and told the crowd to stop booing.
The incident came late in the second quarter when Leonard was at the free throw line. The crowd was heartily booing the former Spurs star and between his two free throws, Popovich walked to the scorer's table and grabbed the arena mic. He said, "Excuse me for a second. Please stop all the booing and let these guys play. It's got no class. It's not who we are. Knock off the booing."
Here's video:
It didn't work, fans continued to give Leonard the business when he touched the ball.
Leonard helped lead the Spurs to a title in 2014, turning in an NBA Finals MVP performance along the way. But he mostly sat out the 2017-18 season while demanding a trade. Eventually the Spurs sent him to the Toronto Raptors, who he promptly led to a championship. Spurs fans haven't forgotten.