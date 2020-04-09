Greg Jennings Says He Could Tell Time With Packers Was Over Before Final Season Like Tom Brady
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 09 2020
Greg Jennings has been on an apology tour of sorts recently, trying to make nice with a Packers fan base that loved him for years and then loathed him when he left for greener, money-laden pastures in Minnesota with the hated rival Vikings.
First he appeared on ESPN Wisconsin radio yesterday and admitted he made a mistake with how he handle the departure and also said he never wanted to leave. Today, he appeared on First Things First and discussed how he could tell, based on what the Packers were doing, that he was leaving Green Bay heading into the final season with them in 2012.
In fairness to Jennings, he's probably right. The Packers picked Randall Cobb in the 2011 Draft, and he paired well in the slot with James Jones and Jordy Nelson out wide and tight end Jermichael Finley in the middle. Jennings then got hurt in 2012 and the Packers declined to make an offer that came close to what the Vikings paid him, which including $18 million in guaranteed and the potential for a $47.5 million total payout. It turned out to be a wise move; Jennings never came close to matching his Packers production in two seasons with Minnesota.
Only two years prior, Jennings was a hero in Green Bay, having caught two touchdown passes in the Packers Super Bowl win in 2011. Then he signed with the Vikings and went on an offseason-long smear campaign against the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, crushing all the goodwill he built during his seven-year career with the Packers.
Time heals all wounds however, and it appears Jennings is trying to move on. Whether Packers fans want to accept him back or not is another story.