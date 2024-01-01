Green Day Changed 'American Idiot' Lyrics and Apparently Caused a Rightwing Meltdown
Green Day appeared on one or two of those big important live New Year's Eve broadcasts on Sunday night, most notably, Dick Clark's Rockin' New. Years Eve starring Ryan Seacrest on ABC presented by Amazon Prime. They played "Dilemma", the latest single off their upcoming album Saviors, but it was an earlier performance of an old song that inspired all the headlines. During the 9 o'clock hour they played their 2004 hit "American Idiot," but changed the lyric "redneck" to "MAGA."
A simple yet effective update that transforms a song about what a sh*thead George W. Bush was into a song about what a sh*thead Donald Trump is. (The common ingredient remains America.) Anyway, people took notice and many online publications wrote stories about Green Day taking a shot at Trump and his supporters.
"Green Day reworks hit song lyrics to trash 'MAGA agenda' during 'Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on ABC" - FOX News
"Green Day Changes the Lyrics of ‘American Idiot’ To Bash MAGA Live New Years Eve Show On ABC" -Mediaite
"Green Day takes swipe at Donald Trump, MAGA on ‘Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’"-Penn Live
Truly scandalous stuff. The obvious next step being the reaction to Green Day's action. According to the Rolling Stone article about Trump supporters having a meltdown... Trump supporters had a "meltdown." The only evidence provided does not exactly prove it.
Many of them took to Twitter to bash the band and accuse them of being part of the “propaganda machine.” “Sad, they are irrelevant and get a chance to play and use it poorly. Green Day has been bad for years,” one person wrote.
Newsweek said that the MAGA message sparked fury from Trump supporters citing three posts on Truth Social.
"Green Day is now Green Done. Don't they understand it's no longer Hollywood Cool with the rest of us to take potshots at DJT? We the people are speaking!" wrote one person on Truth Social.
While a second added: "I now hate Green Day what a shame."
"LAME," replied one person to a video of the changed lyric.
Obviously, the blowback has been swift and serious. With less than three weeks until Saviors hits digital shelves you have to wonder if the Right will have time to feign a boycott before their attention is captured by something else.
UPDATE: Even Elon Musk weighed in this morning accusing Green Day of now "milquetoastedly raging for" the machine. Much to think about.