Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
Buckle up for a Sunday night thriller as the Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The Green Bay Packers got their preseason off to a flying start with a 23-10 victory over the Browns, Quarterback Jordan Love made the most of his brief appearance, completing both passes for 63 yards, including a touchdown.
The Broncos are fresh off a 34-30 victory over the Colts and are eager to defend their home turf at Mile High. Zach Wilson, getting the start, was sharp, completing 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards. Bo Nix, coming in as backup, kept the offense humming, going 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos (-6.5)