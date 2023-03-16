Green Bay Packers Quarterback Depth Chart
Aaron Rodgers is moving on. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that he had decided to be traded to the New York Jets and so for the first time since 2007, someone else will be under center for the Packers when the season begins. Here's what the Green Bay Packers quarterback depth chart will look like for the 2023 season right now.
1. Jordan Love
Love, 24, was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, in one of the many awkward moments that highlighted the final years of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay. Not only did the Packers draft a quarterback instead of a player who could help Rodgers and the team while he was still in the prime of his career, but they traded up to do so.
Since Rodgers has been remarkably healthy in his later years, Love has not gotten much playing time during his first three season in the league. He never touched the field as a rookie. In his second season he started one game, completing 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss ot the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, he's completed 50 of 83 passes thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions during his brief career.
2. Danny Etling
The only other quarterback the Packers currently have under contract is Danny Etling, who has a future/reserve contract worth just $750,000. The Packers first brought Etling in back in 2021 when Jordan Love was on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Etling, 28, has spent time with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, BC Lions, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars, yet he has never found his way on the field during a regular season NFL game. He has, however, made quite an impression during the preseason with a long touchdown run (shown below). He also had an 86-yarder when he was with the Patriots.
Presumably since he's a quarterback on an NFL roster, he can also throw the ball. With Rodgers gone he might have a chance to win the job during the preseason. If that were to happen, the Packers would never live down the Love pick.