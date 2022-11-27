Man Allegedly Caught Rolling Blunt During Grambling State-Southern Was Just Eating a Rib
Grambling State and Southern faced off last night for their yearly Bayou Classic matchup. At one point during the broadcast, the camera caught a fan holding a lighter to a round object that viewers immediately assumed was a blunt. Which would obviously be an insane move in the stands during a football game but we've seen crazier.
To the disappointment (or perhaps even greater joy) of these viewers, it turns out this man was simply eating a rib. That he was heating up with a lighter. Which is a conversation all on its own.
I mean, you've got to get creative if you have a cold rib at the game. It's not like anybody will heat it up for you. This man was just doing what he had to do.