Good Morning Football Analysts Make Their 2024 NFL MVP Picks
By Max Weisman
With the 2024 NFL season opener looming on September 5, "Good Morning Football" analysts Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, Akbar Gbajabiamila and host Jamie Erdahl have made their MVP predictions.
A quarterback has won the MVP award every year since 2013, and there hasn't been a first-time MVP winner since Lamar Jackson in 2019.
The GMFB crew, in their usual style, put on a performance while announcing each pick. Peter Schrager picked a quarterback who hasn't seen playing time since Week 1 of last season.
"The Jets will be the story of the 2024 season," Schrager said as he predicted Aaron Rodgers to win his record-tying fifth MVP. "What Aaron Rodgers will do this year for the Jets fanbase is something I don't even think he can foresee or grasp."
The Jets haven't been to the playoffs in 13 years, the longest active playoff drought among North American sports teams. Schrager believes the Jets will break that streak behind the play of an MVP quarterback.
Gbajabiamila picked a quarterback that would win his first MVP award.
Gbajabiamila cited the Lions "indoor schedule" — Detroit plays 14 of its 17 games in domed stadiums — as the reason Jared Goff will win MVP.
"[Goff] is poised to lead an offense that could redefine the Greatest Show on Turf," Gbajabiamila said.
In 2023, Goff put together one of the three best statistical seasons of his career, throwing for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Lions to their first division title since 1993 and first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.
Brandt's pick was unsurprising if you've ever seen him talk about the Buffalo Bills.
"The new reality is that the NFL's most 'overrated player' is the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Josh Allen is your MVP," Brandt said facetiously as he revealed an Allen jersey.
Allen has been a star since the 2020 season when he finished second in MVP voting to Rodgers. Last year, Allen had his fourth straight season passing for over 4,000 yards, and 29 touchdowns. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns, a career high. The football-crazed Bills Mafia is still seeking its first Super Bowl victory and an MVP season could go a long way toward making that a reality.
Finally, Erdahl, acting as Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, chose Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after setting career highs in passing yards (4,624) and touchdowns (29). His next task will be leading the Dolphins to their first playoff win since 2000.
None of the GMFB analysts picked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is favored at +450 to win his third MVP, according to odds provided by FanDuel. The defending champion Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will kick off the season on Thursday night.