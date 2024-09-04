It's Prediction Week 🤩



For @PSchrags 2024 MVP pick, he tells the story of a family, decades of frustration, and the lifting of a long lingering generational curse.



"What @AaronRodgers12 will do this year for that @nyjets fan base is something I don’t even think he can foresee… pic.twitter.com/hpMLwdnTpw