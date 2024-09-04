Golf's Biggest Stars to Meet in Made-for-TV Primetime Event
By Joe Lago
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have yet to reunite the sport as the competing leagues still don't have an agreement after blowing past their negotiations deadline. But at least they've been able to agree on one thing — a made-for-TV primetime match of golf's biggest stars.
On Wednesday, Golfweek reported that Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour will square off against LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a mid-December event in Las Vegas.
"I'm thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December," McIlroy told Golfweek. "This isn't just a contest between some of golf's major champions; it's an event designed to energize the fans. We're all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again."
Agents for the other three players confirmed their clients' involvement.
Said Blake Smith, the agent for Koepka and Scheffler: "Brooks and Scottie are very excited to be a part of this unique event and look forward to sharing more soon."
DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, said: “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las Vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.”
TNT will broadcast the exhibition. Golfweek also reported that the players will not compete for prize money but will receive appearance fees.
Scheffler, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, just completed the most dominant year on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods' prime, winning the FedEx Cup and its $25 million prize to raise his 2024 earnings to $62.3 million including bonuses.
Scheffler will partner with McIlroy, who has been one of the PGA Tour's most vocal critics of LIV Golf since its launch in 2022.
Koepka and DeChambeau once had an antagonistic relationship during a very public feud, but they appear to have smoothed things over since joining the LIV circuit, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
Hopefully, the players will be wearing microphones during the event. And TNT had better have a seven-second delay in place just to make sure any profanity doesn't reach the live broadcast.