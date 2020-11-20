Golden State Warriors' Luxury Tax Bill Explodes After Trade For Kelly Oubre
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 19, 2020, 9:17 PM EST
The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a torn right Achilles tendon on Wednesday and have been forced to remake their roster without him. On Thursday they agreed to a deal that will bring in Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder. While adding Oubre's skill will help Golden State, the franchise's luxury tax bill will explode as a result.
The Warriors already have a luxury tax bill of $66 million, but adding Oubre would increase that exponentially. He's set to make $14.4 million during the 2020-21 season and due to the way the NBA's tax rules work, the Warriors will wind up owning $134 million in luxury tax as a result.
That's a hell of a lot of money for a roster that -- without Thompson -- doesn't look like a contender in the Western Conference. Oubre is a nice player coming off a career-best season (18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) with the Suns, but he's not going to replace Thompson on either end of the floor. The 24-year-old will also be a free agent after the season.
The Warriors added James Wiseman with the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night, which was an excellent pickup given their current roster construction. But a core of Stephen Curry, Oubre, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Wiseman isn't competing with the Lakers and Clippers in the West. Heck, it might not even surpass the Nuggets and Jazz. With that being the case, why throw so much money out the window just for a mid-conference seed?
Maybe the Warriors have a bigger plan in place, but right now it seems like they're spending a lot for not much in return.