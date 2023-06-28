Get Over $3k in Betting Bonuses to Back USMNT With Gold Cup Soccer Promos!
You can claim $3,250 in bonus cash to back the U.S. tonight in the Gold Cup!
By Joe Summers
The U.S. Men's team takes on Saint Kitts and Nevis tonight and Caesars, FanDuel, and BetMGM all have spectacular Gold Cup promos available that total over $3,000! You've have all that bonus cash claimed in only a few minutes, too.
Here's how to claim each offer before tonight's match:
No-Sweat Bets: Caesars, FanDuel, and BetMGM Soccer Promo Codes
Caesars, FanDuel, and BetMGM are all covering your first bet. If you lose, you'll get the funds returned back as bonus bets so you can try again!
At Caesars, you'll sign up with our promo code BIGLEADFULL and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet of up to $1,250 will then be refunded in bet credits if you lose.
You don't need a promo code at either FanDuel or BetMGM but you do still need to deposit at least $10. Then, your first bet at each sportsbook will be covered up to $1,000 and sent back as bonus bets if you don't win.
Between the three sportsbooks, you've got SIX chances to win backed by up to $3,250 in bonus cash. That makes this the perfect time to swing for the fences, as you'll get plenty of chances to try again if things don't go your way!
These offers won't last long and only apply to new users. Sign up now and take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to win!
How to Bet on the Gold Cup
The United States Men's team is favored tonight and each sportsbook offers a variety of ways that you can bet, ranging from the U.S. to win to individual player props!
After you've signed up for each and made your respective deposits, navigate to the Gold Cup section to see how you can back the U.S. tonight. Feel free to diversify your bets since you have so many chances to win!
Each sportsbook offers helpful tutorials, exclusive daily odds boosts and rewards programs to keep your paydays coming. Sign up for Caesars, FanDuel, and BetMGM now to see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.