Roundup: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'; MLB Opening Day; Bonnaroo Lineup
Netflix working on a $400 million deal with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig to make two more Knives Out movies ... Delta will start booking middle seats again ... man accused of killing wife with eye drops tried to set a helicopter on fire ... man who attacked a 65-year-old Asian woman killed his mother in 2002 ... Matt Gaetz's dad wore a wire .... Pusha-T says his new album will be the best of 2021 ... Tex Avery helped shape Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and American cartoons ... bizzare tv show crossovers ... Britney Spears was uspet by the Britney Spears documentary ... Bonnaroo has a lineup ...
Detectives will not reveal the cause of Tiger Woods car crash. [AP]
An MLB opening day cheat sheet. [FanSided]
Endeavor is buying the rest of the UFC. [ESPN]
Even more MMA will be available as Combate has signed a new deal with Univision to air 30 shows a yeaer. [Awful Announcing]
Getty remains the official photographic business partner of MLB. [PR Newswire]
Normal Powell says goodbye to Toronto, Canada, and the Raptors. [The Players Tribune]
Celebrate Opening Day on Twitch with "Major Fest." [MLB]
Former Pats wide receiver Kembrell Thompkins charged with identity theft after getting $300,000 with unemployment fraud. [WEEI]
New documentary will try to determine who killed Michael Jordan's father. [GQ]
Paige Bueckers getting her AP women's basketball player of the year award.
Nice dunk by Dejounte Murray.
The Offspring are back.
Here's the original battle between King Kong and Godzilla from nearly 60 yeras ago.