Roundup: GME Stock Back; Johnson & Johnson Vaccine; Big Show to AEW
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 25, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Here comes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ... GameStop stock is at it again ... Marjorie Taylor Green 'ally' involved in the Capitol riot ... Canadian butter is too hard these days ... have you seen the postal vehicles of the future ... a former aide accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment ... prosecutors dropped Bruce Springsteen's DUI charge and he will pay a $540 fine ... Frances McDormand had to make some choices about what to share for 'Nomadland' .... an American Airlines flight may have encountered a UFO ... 700 kids who crossed without their parents are in border control custody ...
Kaitee Daley and Flora Kelly have been elevated to vice president roles at ESPN. [Press Room]
Les Miles offered a secret settlement to an LSU student following a harassment accusation. [The Advocate]
Blake Snell on seeing the bullpen warming up in Game 6 of the World Series. [The Players Tribune]
Memorable facts about The Miracle on Ice. [Mental Floss]
LA County Sheriff says Tiger Woods was not drunk and his accident was just an accident. [ESPN]
'The Big Show' has signed with AEW. [Daily DDT]
At least one draft expert has Jaylen Waddle over DeVonta Smith. [FanSided]
Very nice video of Zach LaVine's family and friends surprising him on Zoom after he made the All-Star team.
Did you know that Luka and Boban have dance moves?
Can the 49ers rely on Jimmy G?