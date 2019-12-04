A Conversation With Deirdre Fenton, DAZN Director of Original Programming By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 04 2019 Deirdre Fenton, DAZN Director of Original Programming

Deirdre Fenton, DAZN's Director of Original Programming, joins the podcast this week! Fenton directed the recent documentary One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz, which you can watch on YouTube here. We discussed:

- Working with Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions group on a story where Ruiz embodies the real-life schlubby Rocky. How hands-on is Stallone in the production process?

- Making a documentary for YouTube, which can be viewed on essentially any device from a phone to a TV.

- Running into Jamie Horowitz on the street, and ultimately working for DAZN.

- Working on 30 for 30 for 10 years at ESPN. What are her favorite docs? What was the process like for OJ: Made in America? How challenging/expensive is it to get clips cleared for usage in films?

- What it was like to work with Mike Tyson on the Joshua/Ruiz doc.

Hope you enjoy!

