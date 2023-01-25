Gio Reyna Scores Again For Dortmund, Makes Gregg Berhalter Look Even Worse
Gio Reyna is back playing with Borussia Dortmund after the disappointment that was his time at the 2022 World Cup. The 20-year-old has been in incredible form coming off the bench for his club, and his performance this week makes U.S. national team manager Gregg Berhalter look even worse for reducing his role with the squad.
On Sunday, Reyna entered Dortmund's match against FC Augsburg in the 70th minute with the score tied 2-2. After the squads exchanged goals to make it 3-3, Reyna scored in the 78th minute on a great individual play that showed real class. It sealed a 4-3 win for Dortmund.
Here's the goal:
After the goal, Reyna mimicked Memphis Depay's goal-scoring celebration. That was a shot at Berhalter, who after the U.S. was knocked out of the World Cup by the Netherlands, claimed the difference between the two sides was that the USMNT didn't have a goal scorer like Depay. Reyna sent a message there.
On Wednesday, he was at it again. He entered in the 62nd minute of a 1-1 tied with 1. FSV Mainz 05. In the 93rd minute, he snuck to the back post off a corner kick and guided the ball past Mainz keeper Finn Dahmen. Again, a brilliant piece of high IQ soccer. He put himself in a great position, then made it count by burying his chance. Then, of course, he broke out the Depay celly again.
Check it out:
Two matches, two game-winners for Reyna. It's become clear he needs to be a mainstay for the U.S. national team in the future regardless of who the manager is. There are few in the player pool with as much upside as him, and he's doing outstanding with in the Bundesliga when he gets the chance.
Berhalter missed out by not putting him in the lineup, then made things even worse by going public with the team's internal drama. It's a safe bet Reyna features prominently in the USMNT's future plans, while it's looking increasingly like Berhalter does not.