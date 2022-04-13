Roundup: Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67; Trouble at CNN+; Timberwolves and Nets Win NBA Play-In Games
Rachel Maddow's new show will be weekly, not nightly ... New York lieutenant governor arrested for campaign finance scheme ... Gilbert Gottfried died at 67 ... Tributes to Gottfried poured in ... Mass shooting in Brooklyn subway station ... Latest updates on the shooting ... Abortion is now illegal in Oklahoma ... Big cuts coming for CNN+ after slow start ... More details on alleged Washington Commanders' improper financials ... Stocks fell again on Tuesday ... A review of "Father Stu" ... Monty Williams voted head coach of the year by Coach's Association ... Mark Wahlberg's house is for sale ... Mississippi woman arrested for punching softball umpire ... Spotify rebrands live audio ... Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game ... Nets beat the Cavs in play-in game ...
The newest trailer for Stranger Things Season 4.
Gilbert Gottfried killing on Hollywood Squares for a solid five minutes.
The U.S. women's national team spanked Uzbekistan 9-0 Tuesday night.
Highlights from the crazy second leg of Chelsea and Real Madrid's Champions League pairing.
Tom Brady's got some moves.
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Under the Bridge"