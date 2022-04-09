Gil Brandt Gives Incredibly Disrespectful NFL Radio Interview About Dwayne Haskins [UPDATE]
Saturday brought the tragic news that 24-year-old Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers lost his life after getting hit by a car. Haskins had been working out with his teammates in south Florida, and reports later emerged that Haskins had been walking on a highway when he was struck by a dump truck.
Words cannot begin to describe how terrible the situation is. Yet it did not stop Gil Brandt of NFL Network from giving an incredibly disrespectful radio interview about the situation on Saturday.
Brandt, a longtime NFL executive, made an appearance on NFL Radio to discuss Haskins. In audio captured by NBC Sports producer Pete Damilatis, Brandt was asked about his experience covering Haskins' career. He chose to criticize Haskins over his work ethic and decision to leave Ohio State a year early to enter the draft before wondering aloud if Haskins might've made better choices had he decided to stay in college until he was ready for the NFL.
It is an utterly incomprehensible decision by Brandt. A man has just died and Brandt chooses to talk about his NFL draft party at a bowling alley? A truly stunning lack of respect for the situation.
It's impossible to understand what was going through his mind here.
UPDATE: Brandt apologized a few hours after the interview.